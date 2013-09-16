Leatherface From “Chainsaw Massacre” Takes Us Back To That Sweltering, Smelly House Of Horror

A few days after he chased an actress through a forest at night in a mask he could barely see through while wearing cowboy boots with three inch heels and wielding a fully operational chainsaw, poet-turned-actor-turned-professor Gunnar Hansen found himself teaching freshman English at the University of Texas.

Gunnar Hansen

It’s a minor miracle that Hansen and the rest of his Texas Chainsaw Massacre castmates made through the shoot more or less intact. While the violence in Tobe Hooper’s 1974 mother of all slasher films was fake, nearly everything else captured on screen, including the exhaustion, the frustration and anger, was real.





Hansen revisits the chaos in new memoir Chain Saw Confidential (Chronicle Books, Sept. 22). Cast as Leatherface primarily because of his height–a strapping six foot three–Hansen tells Co.Create “I had no real movie experience. Writing was always my real interest. I just worked on Chainsaw because I thought it would be an interesting job and it would be fun to do. It was interesting, although it wasn’t fun.”

Case in point: Chainsaw’s horrific dinner scene was filmed during a marathon 26-hour session inside a house where temperatures reached 120 degrees. “The inside of the house smelled peculiar. We had animal hides on the wall, skeletal bones from different animals, taxidermied critters. The food on the table rotted so fast they had to throw it away every couple hours and put out fresh head cheese and sausage.”

Hansen, who got paid $800 for his work in the movie, wore the same clothes for the entire shoot and became sickened by the stench. “They wouldn’t wash it because they were afraid it would change color or the laundry would lose the wardrobe, so I smelled the worst. You could lean my suit up against the wall at that point because it so was hardened from the sweat. The bickering among the family members was made that much stronger by the fact that we were so worn out. It was horrendous.”

The grueling shoot imbued Texas Chainsaw Massacre with an authenticity that helped the film pioneer a new standard for reality-based horror. The movie, like Psycho, found its inspiration in Wisconsin killer Ed Gein and has alternately fascinated and repulsed audiences since its theatrical release in 1974.





Hansen talked to Co.Create about the Chainsaw Effect that continues to crop up in horror movies 39 years after Leatherface freaked out movie audiences by appearing to hang a hapless Texas tourist (Teri McMinn) on a meat hook.