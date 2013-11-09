The Music Maven: Prerna Gupta

Have you ever played with the I Am T-Pain app? Anything that you say or sing into your phone is echoed out in a T-Pain-esque croon that is guaranteed to crack you up. And for you serious types, the T-Pain app can be used as a translator the next time that you get stuck in a car with a teenager. You have Prerna Gupta to thank for that.

In 2011, Gupta was named one of Fast Company’s Most Influential Women in Technology for her music app company Khush. When Kush was quickly scooped up by Smule that year, Gupta became the Chief Product Officer of the team responsible for some of the hottest intelligent music apps on the market.

Prerna Gupta

The ambitious 31- year old is also a writer, singer, and angel investor. Here’s what you can learn from her mobile enterprises:

1. Your apps like Songify, LaDiDa, and (my personal favorite) I Am T-Pain have repeatedly dominated in the App store. What are some of the key features of your most successful apps?

A key feature in all of our successful apps has been the first time user experience. We focus on creating a delightful experience for the user within the first few seconds of her opening the app. The first interaction is critical in determining whether the person will continue to use the app, and come back again tomorrow. All of our successful apps have that 10-second wow experience.

Another key feature is focusing on one use case, and really nailing that. When you’re developing an app, it’s tempting to cram all of your great ideas into the app all at once. But what we’ve found time and again is that focus is king. The apps that are most successful generally focus on doing one thing, and doing it better than every other app.

2. You recently told Fast Company that it was no longer enough for your apps to go to number 1 in the app store, and that “now it’s really about building a sustainable, long-term relationship with our users.” So how exactly do you go about building long-term relationships with mobile app users?