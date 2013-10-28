Decade In Design: The Biggest Events Of 2013

The Design Generation: Kleiner Perkins’s first fellows. From left: Jocelyn Lui, Louis Harboe, Alex Moffit, Zachary Hamed, Aaron Otani, Heather Tompkins, Kai Kight, Zachary Schiller, Willa Tracosas, Matt Safian, Viraj Bindra, Amrit Mazumder

Silicon Valley used to fight over the best coders, since early startups innovated through engineering. But as user experience becomes an obsession, recruitment priorities have shifted: “Demand for strong designers is rapidly emerging,” says Michael Abbott, a partner at VC firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers. “It’s such a small pool, so it feels like a more difficult hire than engineers.” That’s why Kleiner Perkins is digging deep, recruiting designers before they’re even out of school. Its three-month fellowship (whose first installment wrapped in August) pairs students with Valley startups. The angel firm Designer Fund has also begun a residency, Bridge, which matches experienced designers with startups.

It’s not that headhunters want young creatives in particular; it’s just that the high-profile ones are already snatched up. Facebook kicked off the talent war in 2011 when Mark Zuckerberg personally wooed Nicholas Felton, a design-world celebrity known for his annual infographics about his personal life. Felton went on to create Facebook’s Timeline. Soon Square snagged data visualization guru Mike Bostock. Etsy recruited Khoi Vinh. Google brought in Martin Wattenberg and Fernanda Viegas. Consulting firms such as Accenture began straight-up acquiring design firms like Fjord.

“My perception was the reverse [back in 2011], in that I thought designers left Silicon Valley with a halo on them,” says Felton. But the Valley is the one chasing the halo–a big incentive for design-minded youth.





Every year the world is imagined anew as studios and students show off concept designs–prototypes of solutions to complex problems. With its myriad challenges, transportation is a favorite target. Here, three of the latest.

1. RELAY

by Frog Design