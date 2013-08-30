Why Aren’t There More Pro-Environment Sports Stars?

Winter sports like ice hockey, skiing, and snowboarding are among the leisure activities most endangered by climate change, but you don’t hear much environmental outcry from dedicated athletes in these communities, let alone the wider world of professional sports world.

Even those who do speak out know they are treading tricky territory, with fans, sponsors, and sometimes their teams.

“The thing about athletes, and the reason they are playing sports professionally, is that we’re really good at being selfish and very single-minded about what we want to accomplish. The vast majority of athletes have blinders on,” says Edmonton Oilers defenseman Andrew Ference, a 15-year NHL veteran and Stanley Cup winner, while speaking at a conference of the Green Sports Alliance in New York City.

Ference, an Alberta, Canada native, can say that because he is among those who defy the mold. A lifelong environmentalist, he led the creation of a carbon neutral program for the NHL. It allows players and teams to purchase carbon offsets to counteract their traveling footprint. National Geographic did a series on the “eco-warrior” last year.

Advocacy groups for a wide range of issues often seek celebrities to be the public face (and be directly involved) in their campaigns because of the sway they hold with fans and the media. And athletes themselves can make change within their sports, as Ference’s story illustrates. And the good news is that Ference has only needed a few fellow NHL players who “get it” to make significant changes within his league.

But unlike, say raising money for cancer, environmental issues–especially climate change–can be politically divisive and even directly contrary to the very notion of what sports is about.

“Sports are about consumption. People consume a lot. It’s a method of getting products to market,” says Ference. “You don’t want to go out there and say hey, everybody walk here and don’t buy anything.”