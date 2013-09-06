To Preserve Digital Design, The Smithsonian Begins Collecting Apps

At the most abstract, a museum is an ark that we are continuously packing to preserve our contemporaneous culture from being extinguished by time. But the curators of these arks face a new problem in the 21st century: How can museums preserve the apps, software, and other digital ephemera that increasingly define us as a culture? How do you preserve the intangible?

These are the problems that the Cooper-Hewitt, Smithsonian’s National Museum of Design in New York, is just beginning to explore with their first digital acquisition, an iPad app. What does it mean, though, for a museum to acquire and exhibit an object that, while real, does not physically exist?

The objects that a design museum should collect are now often neither unique nor inherently precious.

Originally released in 2011 by Bloom, Planetary is an app which examines a user’s iTunes collection and charts it across a truly cosmic scale, transforming your music library into a virtual 3-D galaxy. Each star in that galaxy represents a different artist, each orbiting planet an album, and every moon a song. Simply tapping a moon will make it play that song. It’s the music of the spheres come to digital life.

By any measure, Planetary is an impressively designed app, but what led to its acquisition? Sebastian Chan, Cooper-Hewitt’s director of digital and emerging media, says it largely has to do with the museum’s mission to collect contemporary design … a mission, which faces new challenges in the digital age.

“If we were satisfied to just be a history museum or an art museum, we could stay focused on the tangible, but to fill to the role of being the ‘National Design Museum,’ we have to broaden what we do,” Chan tells me. “We are beginning to come to terms with the fact that the sort of contemporary objects that a design museum should collect are now often neither unique or inherently precious. It’s forcing us to consider how to communicate both the intention and the processes of the designers behind their work.”

As such, the Cooper-Hewitt’s acquisition of Planetary is a far bigger deal than simply downloading an app onto a museum iPad. “Not only did we acquire Planetary’s versioned source code, we also acquired the developer’s change log and other development ephemera,” says Chan. “This gives us the opportunity to show our visitors how the app was made, and the trade-offs made along the way in the design process.”

You can’t just freeze apps in Carbonite.

The acquisition was influenced by a few factors. For one, it was a beautiful app that fit into the Cooper-Hewitt’s historical collections of graphic and product design. Outside of just donating the app, though, Planetary’s original developers over at Bloom were willing to work with the Cooper-Hewitt on an on-going basis in figuring out how to best exhibit and preserve it.