Former Tumblr Media Evangelist Mark Coatney Becomes Al Jazeera America’s First Senior VP Of Digital Media

Mark Coatney , who was most recently tasked with onboarding media brands to Tumblr as its media evangelist , has been named Al Jazeera America ‘s first senior VP of digital media, according to a widely cited release.

According to MediaPost, a spokesperson confirms Coatney will oversee the Al Jazeera America website and make all key decisions for the network’s digital operations. AJAM’s cable network debut was met last week with low ratings, Mediabistro’s TVNewser reports.

Coatney left his position at Tumblr in June, shortly after the company was acquired by Yahoo. Coatney’s announcement followed a recent string of departures, including the members of the team behind Tumblr’s original editorial brand, Storyboard, which the company abruptly folded in April.

Coatney hinted at his new gig more than a week ago, when he posted a teaser to his Tumblr linking to the Al Jazeera America website the day before it launched.

