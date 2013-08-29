Condé Nast’s Cult Design Magazine Domino Is Coming Back As An E-Commerce Store

Domino , the Condé Nast-owned interior design magazine that the publisher folded in 2009 (save for special editions), is being resurrected this fall as a shoppable e-commerce site with a quarterly print magazine component, Women’s Wear Daily reports.

Project Décor, a year-old e-commerce startup that’s like Pinterest for design goods, is helming the commerce portion of the new venture, while Condé Nast will reportedly keep intellectual rights to the Domino brand, which still has a cult following among design cognoscenti.

WWD reports Project Décor will be rebranded under the Domino name, though it will still keep its function as a digital catalog.

Condé Nast recently struck a partnership with Amazon through which the publisher will be able to sell subscriptions to its titles on the e-commerce giant’s site and its Kindle Fire devices.

[Image: Flickr user nkeppol]