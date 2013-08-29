Cancer Charity Finds Unlikely Inspiration Among Prisoners In New Campaign From Peru

People on the streets just weren’t paying attention to the cause, so the PCF decided to tap a different population of potential givers: convicts. They entered the country’s “most dangerous prison,” Castro Castro, and, remarkably, the prisoners responded with an outpouring of money, letters, and gifts. Their charity–and the sheer surprise of seemingly heartless criminals coming to the aid of sick children– sparked a giving revolution. PCF’s “Searching for Hearts” campaign raised more money across the country than ever. As one of the prisoners said, “what started helping the kids, ended up helping all of us, because we realized that we are humans.”



