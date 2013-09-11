A Marketplace Where No Good Code Goes To Waste

My writerly side projects–unfinished pitches, notes for some screenplay I’ll work on one day–aren’t worth a dime. But perhaps if I were a bit more technically inclined, my scribbles in code could be another man’s treasure.

That’s the promise of the SideProjectors, a website that facilitates the sale of coders’ side projects at anywhere from $0 to $10,000. Created by the Sydney-based developer Eric Bae during a hackathon, the site looks like the list of runners-up from some startup-incubator contest, featuring services like “Winestagram,” which would link wine corks to albums of photos taken while imbibing that bottle using a code. ” (“As of now, Winestagram has about 12 Facebook followers,” the creator wrote on Winestagram’s SideProjectors profile. It’s already sold.)

“As awesome as it is to create your own project, it’s sad because many times these side projects get abandoned,” Bae says. Because other people could have a better luck, he created his platform.

In the three weeks that the site has been live, Bae says about 500 people have signed up (mostly from the U.S.), nine projects have been sold, and 20 to 30 more are in negotiations with buyers. Also, entrepreneurs who lack technical skills are using the site to find co-founders or even ideas for their startups, he notes.

For now, Bae has decided not to take a cut of the selling price or charge a listing fee. He says ads or promoted projects could appear in the future as a way to earn money, but the main point of the project is to help developers make something of their side project. “They are their ‘babies,'” he says. “I know how they feel.”