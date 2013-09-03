The Best Businesses For Workers, And The Perks They Offer

Every year, B Lab –the Pennsylviania organization behind the quickly growing B Corp certification program–releases a list of the best businesses for the world , based on how well they score in B Lab’s impact assessment tool. Only the top 10% of businesses that qualify for B Corp certification are chosen.

Editor’s Note Which businesses do the best for the world (not just their employees)? B Lab has that list for you, too.

Since 2007, companies that want to make money and still do good in the world have had the opportunity to become Certified B Corporations, a status that indicates they have met a rigorous set of standards laid out by B Lab.

The assessment examines performance in three main categories: environment, workers, and community. In the last few week, B Lab has been releasing individual lists of the top performers in each category, and this week comes the 79 companies that made the “Best for the Workers List.” (All listed also meet B Corp’s basic environmental and community standards.) Below are some of the top scorers:

Abacus

At this wealth management and investment advice firm, located in Pennsylvania, more than 75% of employees take time off for community service, more than 50% of employees are women, everyone on staff is reimbursed for continuing education, and more than 6% of the firm’s net profits are put into a profit-sharing plan.

Audacious Inquiry

Full-time employees own more than 50% of this Maryland technology consulting firm. More than 6% of employees are reimbursed for full-time education.