Is The World’s Oldest Person 123 Years Old?

Whenever anyone in my family had a birthday, my late grandfather would raise a glass to toast: “Here’s to 120.” He was far from alone in his wish for extreme longevity, with countless works in both fiction and nonfiction dedicated to the hunt for remote “ Shangri-La ” communities where average lifespans defy normal experience.

So when news circulated recently about a new record for the world’s oldest person–a Bolivian man who claimed to be 123 years old–my curiosity was piqued. I emailed Steven Austad, a researcher at the University of Texas Barshop Institute for Longevity and Aging Studies, to ask what we might learn from this man and others who reach such venerable ages.

There are many, many reasons to discount this record as sheer fantasy.

His quick answer surprised me: “The most common thread among people like this Bolivian man is poor documentation of birth, helped along by illiteracy. There are many, many reasons to discount this record as sheer fantasy.”

My bubble now burst, I wondered how he could know with such certainty that the man was lying in this particular case, being in an office in Texas and not Bolivia. Is it actually impossible to live to 120?

Though it’s not impossible, it is highly improbable. The biggest giveaway in the news from Bolivia was the man’s gender. About one in a million people live beyond the age of 110, and 90% of them are women. The oldest man that we know about for sure was, at 115.5 years old, about seven years younger than the oldest verified woman, Jeanne Calment from France. (There is no biological test for human age, and so in individual cases, verified birth and life records are the clincher. Calment is actually the only person currently verified to have lived to over 120, according to Gerontology Research Group, which tracks claims.)

“These stories pop up every couple of years from somewhere around the world. First of all, it is almost always a man,” says Austad. “Every time one of these cases pops up, I know it’s going to be some guy with no birth records and no health care.”

Many reported cases of very old individuals or “clusters” of them are eventually debunked–not because we’re dealing with spates of senior citizen fraudsters, but usually records are lost, names are confused, and memories are fuzzy. The most famous cluster of centenarians in Ecuador turned out, upon further investigation, to have an average age of 80-something.