Twitter’s New Sound-Alike Acquisition Is Analytics Firm Trendrr

Twitter’s newest acquisition is social television tracking firm Trendrr , which was purchased for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition was announced via a blog post with the tagline “Rocking the Flock #FTW.” Mark Ghuneim, Trendrr’s CEO, said in the statement that “Curatorr, our Twitter certified product, will work with media companies, marketers, and display ecosystem partners to create compelling user experiences – continuing to pursue our initial charter of focusing on the real-time aspects of TV and media.”

Curatorr, in fact, explains quite nicely why Twitter decided to buy the small company. All of Twitter’s acquisitions, from TweetDeck to Vine to RedPhone, have all been built around the idea of creating a neat Twitter Inc.-centered ecosystem that locks outsiders out of most functions beyond basic API integration. When Fast Company last covered Trendrr way back in 2010, they were positioning themselves as a general business sentiment intelligence service. Since then they have morphed into a successful sentiment tracking site for the television and film industries.

