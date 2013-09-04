4 Ways That Quantum Technology Could Transform Health Care

In July, the International Conference on Quantum Technologies brought together the leading minds in physics to discuss the latest advances in quantum technology. Throughout the course of the conference, presenters demonstrated cutting-edge research with implications for everything from data security to IT to energy. There’s one industry, however, that is especially poised for massive changes on many levels from quantum technology: health care. Quantum technology is set to revolutionize the way we think about health care, medical data, and even our own biology.

Why does quantum technology hold so much promise for health care? In part, it’s because many cell processes take place at the nanoscale–the world of atoms and subatomic particles. When you get down to the nanoscale, matter stops behaving according to the laws of classical physics and starts demonstrating the unique (and often counter-intuitive) properties of quantum mechanics.

Using the properties of quantum mechanics, scientists are building tools that are both ultra-precise and ultra-personalized.

Using the unusual properties of quantum mechanics, the scientists at the conference (and others from around the world) are building medical tools, diagnostics, and treatments that are both ultra-precise and ultra-personalized–tools that will ultimately prolong and improve our lives. Here are just a few of the most promising breakthroughs on the horizon.

Using a relatively new method known as the bio-barcode assay, scientists can now detect disease-specific clues, or “biomarkers,” in our blood using gold nanoparticles, which are visible using MRI technology and have unique quantum properties that allow them to attach to disease-fighting cells. These gold nanoparticles are completely safe for human use. This method is also cheaper, more flexible, and more accurate than conventional alternatives.

Mikhail Lukin, a physics professor at Harvard and expert in quantum optics and atomic physics, is also working on manipulating nanoscale particles of diamond for similar purposes. He hopes to eventually use diamond particles, which are non-toxic, to take images of human cells from the inside and detect disease without exposing patients to radiation.

A novel type of quantum-based MRI could be used to look at single molecules.

Quantum sensors can also improve the MRI machine itself by allowing for ultra-precise measurements. A novel type of quantum-based MRI could be used to look at single molecules or groups of molecules instead of the entire body, giving doctors a far more accurate picture. Hypres is an example of a company that is working to retrofit MRI machines to be more sensitive–and to work faster–by harnessing the supercurrent phenomenon known as the Josephson effect.

Other quantum-based techniques are also being developed to treat diseases. For example, gold nanoparticles can be “programmed” to build up only in tumor cells, allowing for precise imaging as well as laser destruction of the tumor, without harming healthy cells.