Better Chemistry Through Research: How Writers Make “Breaking Bad” So Uncomfortably Real

Rigorous research is par for the course for scientists, academics, and journalists, but less often is it associated with creative writers. Talk to enough writers, though, and you’ll realize that digging for facts is often a precursor to excellent storytelling–the more you know about the world you’re portraying, the richer your material becomes.

George Mastras

There’s no better example of this than Breaking Bad, where research is an indispensable step in the writing process. Part of what makes the show so riveting is the fact-based minutia that lesser shows would gloss over. “Every episode requires research,” says George Mastras, who’s been writing for the show since season one and is up for an Emmy next month. “We don’t skip over the process of how things are done. Vince [Gilligan, the show runner] finds that fascinating, we find that fascinating, and a lot of it is also very visual. So there’s stuff that we’ll show that other shows would just leave out.”

The writing staff employs an army of consultants on a wide range of topics–chemistry, drug addiction, cancer, the DEA, hazardous waste disposal. It’s all in the name of story plausibility, which Mastras says is paramount. “In the writer’s room, I’m one of the people that gets hung up on logic and plausibility more than most,” he admits.

We asked Mastras to discuss aspects of the show where research was especially integral to the writing process, whether it served as the genesis of an entire plot or supplied writers with details to enrich a scene.





“Dead Freight,” in which Walt and Jesse rob 1,000 gallons of methylamine from a train, is arguably one of the best episodes in the series. Part of what made it such gripping television was the level of detail that went into executing the train heist–details culled from Mastras’s research.

“Walt’s big problem was supply of methylamine–that’s something we knew from speaking with the DEA,” says Mastras, who wrote and directed the episode. Everyone in the writers room loved the idea of a train heist–it hewed to the show’s “modern-day Western” theme–which left Mastras with the challenging feat of writing the scene as credibly as possible. His first step was to consult with experts in the fields of hazardous waste, trains, and chemistry. From there, he obtained a wealth of fascinating details that gave shape to the heist scene and ultimately translated into terrific drama. For example, he learned that methylamine–because it’s a highly regulated Schedule I substance–is weighed twice: Once when it’s loaded onto the train, once when it’s offloaded. This became a key point in Walt’s elaborate plot.

“You’re able to utilize these technical aspects and build them into the story’s suspense and near-misses, those peaks and troughs of emotion,” Mastras says. Had he written the scene without research, Mastras thinks the results would have been subpar. “I think other shows might’ve written a train heist and not really explained how they’re doing it,” he says. “You’d just see it: They’re siphoning stuff, and you’re not getting the details. It just happens and it’s done.”