“I Declare War” Uses Foul-Mouthed Kids In Combat To Reveal The Truth About Growing Up

When I first meet I Declare War writer and co-director Jason Lapeyre, we’re both armed. It’s okay, though–we’re on the same side. We’re running through the woods on part of a ranch just outside of Austin, Texas. And we’re being hunted by children.





And the children are kicking our asses. It’s all-out paintball war, an hour before a screening of Lapeyre and co-director Robert Wilson’s film, sponsored by the Alamo Drafthouse, whose Drafthouse Films imprint is also I Declare War’s distributor. The grown-ups team includes me, Lapeyre, Wilson, a bunch of rubes who bought tickets to the event, and a handful of people who were either involved in the film or who are covering the event, intended to promote I Declare War before its theatrical debut on August 30th. The other team consists of a group of kids who play paintball at the ranch every weekend, who were invited to play against us and teach us the power of youth.

They’re led by a ringer, too, in the form of Gage Munroe, the 14-year-old star of I Declare War. They’re a fierce opponent, and I’m covering Lapeyre as he storms the tower. It’s a tension-packed several minutes. I get lost in the action, mostly laying down cover fire at the little bastards who are trying to protect their flag. And–whether, through the fugue of war, my contributions made a difference or not–we end up claiming the flag for Adulthood. The kids, understandably, are devastated.

That’s the way war games work, especially when you’re young, and it’s at the heart of how I Declare War works as a film: The movie is about two groups of pre-teens who, in the midst of one of those endless childhood summers, take each other on in an epic war game with a small handful of rules. They’re armed with toy guns, sticks that look like rifles when you squint, and balloons filled with red paint that explode like grenades, rendering a player out for the rest of the day upon impact. But visually, the film represents this more viscerally. It’s like Calvin and Hobbes or something, where the imaginations of the people in the game are represented to us by showing them carrying real weapons. The right log, in the hands of a kid who wants desperately to win a war game, carries the same emotional impact as a rocket launcher–if getting hit and losing is a form of death, then it doesn’t matter whether you’ll go home to play video games or not afterward. In war, there is no tomorrow.

It’s an effective gambit that helps lodge I Declare War in the class of movies about adolescence that capture the emotional truth of being a 12-year-old in ways that might make parents uncomfortable, but which actual young people recognize as authentic and non-condescending. Think movies like Stand By Me and The Bad News Bears. Lapeyre laments what he calls the “Disneyfication” of childhood, and the movie that he and Wilson made is intended as an antidote. So how do you use fantasy to capture the emotional truth of a situation?





There’s a lot of fucking swearing in I Declare War–the kids drop “fucks” like spent shells from a belt-fed weapon–which is jarring at first. Maybe it’s the Disneyfication that Lapeyre talks about, but it’s been a long time since we heard young kids swear like that in a movie. The effect is weird–it’s more realistic to how kids actually talk, but it transports the viewer into an alternate reality where it’s okay for movies to actually acknowledge that. And Lapeyre says that was part of the goal.

“When I sat down to write the script, I said I wanted to tell the story about what it was actually like to be that age, and I decided that if I was going to do that faithfully, then I would have to write the dialogue the way that kids actually spoke,” he says. “When kids are that age, they swear. They’re experimenting with language and having fun with it.” Lapeyre, whose daughter is the age of the I Declare War cast, didn’t just want to be another grown-up dictating what childhood is like, though, so he also turned to one of the film’s natural resources: its cast. “Some of them were really good at swearing,” he says.