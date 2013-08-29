The Secret Power Behind Why We Pick Crowded Restaurants Over Empty Ones

When you see two cafes side by side, and one is packed with lively people and the other one is empty, which one would you go to for a coffee? Why?

Most people will go to the packed cafe. But what if the empty cafe was way cheaper, made better coffee, and was much cleaner? It wouldn’t matter. People naturally want what other people have, and they feel a certain level of comfort from following the choices of others rather than having to think about the situation for themselves. It partially explains why we see a lot of people wearing white earphones.

While we may not realize it, we see Social Proof around us all the time, and most of it is subconsciously registering in our brain. We use Social Proof to decide what clothes we are going to wear, what color the walls in our house will be, and what car we drive. When in a retail outlet, we also use Social Proof to decide if it is safe to buy from. When we walk into a store and see lots of people lining up at the cash register to buy something, our brain automatically tells us two things:

This place must be safe to buy from. There are lots of people who have assessed this store and concluded that it’s a good store to buy from. The deals in this store must be pretty good because lots of people are buying, and they wouldn’t be buying if the deals weren’t great.

Clearly people would rather use someone else’s brain rather than their own. There’s nothing inherently wrong with this though. After all, it is the most efficient way to navigate the complexity of modern day life.

While Social Proof has been around us all the time, a couple of specific things made me realize the importance of it. I fly from Melbourne to Sydney and back very often. My flight from Sydney to Melbourne usually arrives at Gate 3, and from there you walk off the plane, turn left, and there’s baggage claim. On this particular day, my flight landed and I was the first person off the flight. I received a phone call as I was walking off the flight and my mind was occupied with the call. I walked off, turned left and kept walking and talking on the phone. When I got off the phone, I looked up and saw that I was at Gate 12. The plane had docked at a different gate than usual, and turning left had caused me to walk in the opposite direction. As I turned around to walk all the way back to baggage claim, I saw something spectacular . . . 200 people had followed me off the flight in the completely wrong direction. Nobody decided to use their own brain.

That is the power of Social Proof.

A few years ago I was in China and met with a factory that had just found a more efficient way to make remote-control helicopters. I saw an opportunity to be the first person in Australia to sell affordable remote-control helicopters. I organized a stall at one of the busiest shopping centers in Melbourne, and imported a couple of containers of remote-control helicopters. This was in the lead-up to Christmas, so I expected these to sell like hotcakes. I had the stall from November 24 to December 24. So I set up the stall and started selling them on November 24. Even though I had an awesome product that would make a perfect Christmas gift for a crazy price, there was close to no interest in it. I sold two or three helicopters a day for the first few days. I was screwed. I had about 10,000 of them to sell.