3 Reasons You Want Your Mind To Wander

Are your mental meanderings a must-have feature of your cranial life or a bug in your skull system?

Peter Killeen, the psychologist who explained to us the neurophysiological step-by-step to mental wandering, asked as much in a recent paper.

We tend to hold a wandering mind as a silly, if not bad thing, long-associated with creative types: Thales, the pre-Socratic philosopher, is said to have to been “so eager to know what was going on in heaven that he could not see what was before his feet” and had a habit of falling into wells. Any super thinky people you know have probably done the same.





Meandering has maladaptive connotations. A widely cited study by Harvard psychologists Matthew Killingsworth and Daniel Gilbert found that folks are “less happy when they’re mind-wandering no matter what they’re doing.” For instance, if you’re commuting to work, you’ll feel better if you’re focused on the slog at hand rather than letting your mind get lost.

But new research shows that wandering can also be adaptive to our hyper-busy, hyper-social lives because, as the study says, “not all minds that wander are lost: the importance of a balanced perspective on the mind-wandering state.”

The paper, authored by Jonathan Smallwood of the Max Planck Institute of Human Cognitive Brain Sciences, Leipzig, Germany, and Jessica Andrews-Hanna of the The Institute of Cognitive Science, University of Colorado combines the assembled knowledge on mental wandering.

They found that yes, mental wandering–which they term as the much more stately self-generated thought–may lead to negative experiences, but that depends on the content of the thought. As in, if your mind begins to wander in the form of depressive ruminations–thinking of the ways that fate has vexed, hexed, and jilted you–then the user experience of your commute is probably going to get worse.