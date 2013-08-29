Who Needs A 3-D Printer? This Dining Set Was Manufactured By Home Appliances

Most of us buy our dishes at the store. Some of us are so bold as to produce our own pottery. But this place setting blows them all away. Its bowls were rotationally cast in the washing machine, the centerpiece was steam-bent in the microwave, and the silverware was melted on the stove before being cast in a cereal box.

This is In House, an experimental concept manufactured by David Steiner using nothing more than the appliances and materials found in his flat.

“This project started from a desire to make the most of the objects and architecture I already have,” Steiner tells Co.Design, “especially as I live in a really small flat which I share with three others.”

That’s right, Steiner, a student at RCA, spent months taking over the shared space from his roommates, repurposing their joint possessions to create bespoke-manufactured items. His obsession started with the washing machine, and a fascination with the disproportion between its vast size versus the relatively short amount of time people actually use it.

So he disassembled an embroidery hoop and repurposed it as the frame of a rotating cast. Placed inside the washing machine, it could spin around a mold to create a bowl, or anything else he’d like.

It’s just one of his improvisational tricks, including a lampshade cut from baking trays and bent on a door frame, a blender repurposed as a lathe to carve cork, and a mixer that doubled as a pottery wheel.

“Almost every aspect of the project took many iterations,” Steiner says. “There was normally this breakthrough moment of seeing the process work, but then lots of very small steps to hone it to a point where I could control it.”