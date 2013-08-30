Meet The Team That Picked Group Lunches Over $3,000 Bonuses

That’s what the bill came to at ShortStack, a company that’s designed a suite of digital tools to create customized Facebook pages. From its inception in 2011, founder Jim Belosic gathered his staff for weekly Friday lunches. That was fine when it was just him and two or three people. Now that the local team has swelled to 10, it’s become a bit more pricey.

Belosic continued filing it under “team building” on his expense report. He did, that is, until he was confronted by his CPA. “She had a worried look,” Belosic tells Fast Company, and she suggested it might make better sense to cap the cash flow as the company grew and just offer each staffer a $3,000 bonus check instead.





Though ShortStack has experienced triple-digit revenue growth in the past two years and expanded its user base to over 250,000 in more than 184 countries, Belosic is a big believer in the value of low overhead. It’s why he elected to keep the company in Reno, instead of shifting operations to Silicon Valley. Yet he wasn’t willing to cut this particular corner without input from his team. “Our work space is open, so I just turned to the crowd and shouted out,” he explains. The answer was immediate and unanimous: Keep the lunches. “It shocked our CPA that everyone is happy and choosing camaraderie.”

But for Belosic, that moment just reinforced a lesson he learned years ago. Before he made the leap to entrepreneurship, he was working for another company that only allowed staff 30 minutes for lunch. At one point, he used the 30 minutes to get his hair cut, then came back to eat while continuing to work. His manager wanted to know why he was eating at his desk. “I worked my butt off and they didn’t appreciate it,” Belosic says with a sigh, “So I quit shortly after.”

In the corporate world, he says, it’s all too common for employees who work hard to feel justified sneaking out early or snagging office supplies if they don’t feel like they’re being recognized and appreciated. Without any management training or previous experience as head of a team, Belosic contends his leadership style is simple: “I treat everyone how I would like to be treated.”





A “CEO in name only,” Belosic admits that while he’s been adding staff a little at a time, ShortStack has had its share of growing pains. “The management isn’t as flat as I would like; people still keep coming to me,” he says. In part because he’s set himself up at the receptionist’s station, “Like Pam in The Office,” he quips, and also because his proficiency with pancakes not only earned him a spot on Rachael Ray, but also the nickname “Tasty Cakes.”