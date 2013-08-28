The Top Nine Consumer 3-D Printers For Every Budget

These 3-D printer things sound pretty cool, right? Prototypes printed right on your desktop! All you need is a CAD file (your own or one of thousands from an online database like the Etsy-esque Shapeways ) to turn digital dreams to plastic reality. But as 3-D printing becomes more popular, the number of consumer devices available for purchase is exploding. Which one should you buy? Here’s a breakdown, by cost, of the best consumer 3-D printers on the market today.

If you’re looking to spend under $1,000, don’t expect perfect, prototype-ready builds without working for it. If you’re okay with sacrificing some quality or assembling your own machine, these models should suit you well.

The cheapest mass-market model available today is the $299 Printrbot Simple. While this model hasn’t been professionally reviewed (it only hit the Maker Faire last May), it’s an affordable and adorable trial option. At 3.5″x3.5″x3.5″, it likely has the smallest build area on the market. Like its bigger brother, the $500 Printrbot Jr., it can only handle PLA filament, not ABS filament (lacking a heated baseplate) and cannot connect via Wi-Fi, relying on a USB cable. Both are basic, light, and perfectly good starter models, but shouldn’t be counted on if you need to print medium or high-quality prototypes.

Taiwanese Kinpo Group just announced their XYZprinting line, which includes the vaunted $499 “da Vinci” model. The da Vinci will print using fused filament fabrication (FFF), the same additive manufacturing process as Stratasys’s (needlessly trademarked) “fused deposition modeling” (FDM). Although the processes are similar to desktop models that cost upwards of $1,400, the da Vinci has yet to be reviewed for build quality. The da Vinci should be available to order in September, with XYZprinting hoping to ship to the U.S., Japan, and Europe in early 2014 by partnering with local and online retailers based in those countries.

Imagine a cheap, efficient 3-D printer that can print out more 3-D printers. For consumers willing to build their own, the RepRap line of open-source printers includes many options at a number of price points. The catch is that the printers must be assembled, but most parts can be printed out from another machine, meaning that the cost goes down once you’ve built your first unit. If you’re just starting your RepRap printer army, you can order a kit for a Prusa model (for larger projects) for about $439 without printed parts or a kit for a Huxley model (smaller desktop footprint) for about $621.

It’s important to note that most 3-D printers come with their own tailored software. Over a dozen open-source (and some paid) software programs can be found at the 3Ders’ database. Also important is the level of fine-tuning each machine needs, from “leveling” the baseplate to regular cleaning (especially the extrusion mechanism, from filament spool to extruder nozzle) to ensuring that the downloaded 3-D design files are compatible with your machine.

If GNU and Share-Alike Creative Commons are your jam, these are fabulously cheap options that have been around for long enough to offer quality builds and a dedicated community to troubleshoot your 3-D printing needs. Other open-source 3-D printer kits can be compared here. And the best part about RepRap’s hacker community? They’ll often post “build days” in metropolitan areas where novices and veterans alike come together with a ton of parts and leave with a printer at the end of the day. You go, hackers.

The mid-$1,000 range offers plenty of choices of machines that strike a good balance between more features, better builds, and ease-of-use. Almost all models at this price range have heated base plates, allowing them to print with ABS material, which has its own advantages and disadvantages compared to PLA.