Are Business Schools Failing To Prep Students For Today’s Global, Digital Economy?

I would argue there’s room for improvement and recent reports support the argument, highlighting the disparity between job needs and existing talent.

For example, the Business Intelligence Congress recently revealed that universities are not producing qualified graduates skilled in business intelligence. According to the 2012 IBM Technology Trends report, only one in 10 organizations has the skills needed to benefit from advanced technology such as social software, and nearly half of the educators and students surveyed indicated there are major gaps in their institutions’ ability to meet current and future IT skill needs in such areas as social technology and practices. A third industry report indicates that, over the next seven years, the need for highly skilled business intelligence workers in the U.S. alone will dramatically exceed the available workforce–by as much as 60%.

The business world is more instrumented, interconnected, and intelligent than ever before, it truly is a smarter planet, but some of our future business leaders are being set up to receive a failing grade when it comes to innovation.

Today, students need to understand and prepare for customers who are no longer just buying products; they’re investing in outcomes and solutions.

There’s a simple solution to the skills gap–business schools and higher education in general must drive new curriculum to better prepare students for an increasingly complex and competitive job market where skills in social, big data, analytics, mobility, cyber security, and cloud reign supreme.

Today, students need to understand and prepare for customers who are no longer just buying products; they’re investing in outcomes and solutions. It doesn’t make sense to just sell a product and then lose connection with the customer. The new imperative is to cocreate a long-lasting relationship with your ecosystem partners. We’ve got to help our future leaders build the skills needed to succeed and continue to innovate the evolving provider-customer relationship.

Fortunately, innovative educational institutions are taking action.