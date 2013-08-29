Dear Marissa Mayer Critics: It’s Time To Rally Around Great Leaders Everywhere

How is she posing? Isn’t that too provocative?

How is she “taking a break” from her demanding post as CEO? Isn’t she too busy?

Marissa Mayer, CEO of Yahoo!, came under fire recently for a feature appearing in the September issue of Vogue. Some referred back to the historical oversexualization of women that has kept us bound in ways that we are starting to unravel as a society and argue that Mayer is playing into stereotypes. And while that oversexualization has truthfully had nefarious effects, no one woman is all women, just as no one man is all men.





In my first job, I was counseled to smile less and talk less to assistants.

What matters about people is their magnetic leadership, their aptitude for helping those following in their footsteps, and their passion–how they choose to package that is their prerogative.

But regardless of how you may feel on the issue, this discussion is your problem, and here’s why: what you let them do to her and say about her, you let them do to you. In my first job, I was counseled to smile less and talk less to assistants (no thank you, that’s not how my parents raised me), lest I appear more junior than I already was.