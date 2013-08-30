From A Journalist Who Turned To Selling Airplanes, A Lesson On How To Adapt Your Career

Tomorrow is my daughter’s first day of kindergarten, which has me thinking about education. To what extent does your schooling matter when the jobs of tomorrow have not yet been conceived?

Rene Banglesdorf exemplifies why education matters today in a completely different way than it has before.

Rene studied and then practiced journalism. She learned how to recognize stories, develop sources, gather intelligence, confirm what was true, and package the facts into a compelling story. So when she and her husband decided to launch a new business selling airplanes, she thought she was reaching far beyond her comfort zone.

Maybe it matters less whether my daughter eventually falls in love with math or English or dance or music, but that she learns to think and act in a way that allows her to make a difference.

Today she is the CEO and founder of Austin, Texas-based Charlie Bravo Aviation. A woman in a male-dominated industry (only 4% of women in the U.S. and Europe hold a high-level positions in the aviation industry), she has built her company into a leader: one of 30 to 40 companies like hers that generate 90% of industry sales, doing business in over 30 countries, and now opening an office in China.

I talked with her for an hour about her fascinating journey (you can hear the full interview by clicking on “Interviews” here), and as we walked through the milestones–from knowing nothing about the business, to jumping in, to learning to swim (“Our goal was simply to succeed; this was the worst time to start, gas prices rising, the economy slipping . . . ”), to racing ahead of the competition–what struck me is how remarkably similar Rene’s journalism process is to the core process of selling an airplane.

As with journalism, first you catch an idea: A buyer who has been using airline charters or planes from fractional-ownership clubs realizes he may be using the airplane frequently enough to warrant buying his own.