Decade In Design: The Biggest Events Of 2008

The Obama campaign was a design triumph. Bringing a Silicon Valley startup sensibility to politics, it created a consistent look and feel across digital and print, and constantly honed its user experience. Political campaigns had never been so design-focused, and this one’s success will have lasting impact, having redefined the way politicians think about their visual presentations. Obama’s 2008 design director, Scott Thomas, considers the legacy:

“We’ve become accustomed to how corporations brand products. That lives in our minds and psyche–and when they’re doing something slightly different, we don’t pledge our loyalty to it as easily. That’s one of the reasons political branding is so important. It’s more than just a logo mark or a typeface; it’s a holistic idea that people recognize. And I think that level of consistency in political language is fundamental to our loyalty and understanding.

It continues after the campaign too. Design helps maintain that connection. Obama’s community-organizing not-for-profit, Organizing for Action, still sends out fundraising emails reminiscent of what people saw during the campaign–so much so that people are like, ‘Why is Obama still running for president?’ But there’s loyalty there too. We’ll tune in a little more if that logo is on top of the email.

I think you’ll see a lot more political branding in the U.S. Every campaign, to some degree, will be using the web and thinking about its typography and colors. In Chicago, for certain political action signs, I saw a lot of Gotham being used recently. Gotham is increasingly being used as a typeface in American politics; it’s this quintessentially American typeface. There’s going to be a lot more to come, for sure.”





A “biomimicry” movement had been growing for years, as designers took lessons from nature’s eons of natural selection. In 2008, Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps’s sharkskin-inspired swimsuit drew wide attention to the idea. That same year, the not-for-profit Biomimicry 3.8 Institute launched a tool, AskNature.org, as a clearinghouse of ideas to inspire inventors. Samples from the site:

CADDISFLY

Ability: The bug’s larvae spin silk underwater to build tubes for shelter. The silk is sticky when wet–a rare quality for adhesives.

Potential: The silk could help guide the creation of new medical adhesives, able to stick to wet tissue or even glue together broken bones.