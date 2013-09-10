A Definitive Guide To Making Better (And Better Informed) Decisions

All day, every day, we are faced with an onslaught of decisions both small and large. It’s hard work. Naturally, we often seek help to quell the stress of making tough choices.

But it’s not always that easy–increasingly it seems as if there is also an onslaught of articles and guides claiming to help us make choices. This forces yet another decision. It’s hard to make a decision about where to turn for help making decisions, especially when you can’t make one in the first place.

To fight this tendency, we’ve compiled a guide of Fast Company‘s accumulated wisdom on the art of making choices. Below are a few of the most popular opinions and those we hope will help you most:

1. Savor the present (and think for the long term).

When applied correctly, Buddhist concepts like mindfulness, happiness, and concentration can be an integral part of the decision-making process. Balancing your body and mind, by using for seven Buddhist precepts for awakening, can dramatically enhance your productivity and give a new boost to your daily routine. Like the key to a constructive conversation, being present allows us to enter a state of mental calmness, or “equanimity.”

Equanimity–this is the capacity to adapt; to let things move and shift. This allows us to shift from being rigid to being open to new possibilities. When we are calm and concentrated, equanimity can naturally appear.

However, while it is important to savor living “one moment to the next,” it’s also imperative to realize the affect that these moments have on the long term, especially for tough decisions.

To do this easily and effectively, business writer Suzy Welch has developed three questions as part of her “10-10-10” rule: