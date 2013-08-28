Making News More LIke “Grand Theft Auto”

As a tech reporter at the Los Angeles Times David Sarno found himself frustrated that newspaper stories only engage “one lousy sense,” as he puts it. That would be sight.

Why couldn’t they be as interactive and entertaining as a video game like Grand Theft Auto, where a player can walk around a virtual city, drive a car, walk into a store (and, yes, kill people), and essentially have some control over a re-created reality?

Even when the iPad came out in 2010 (an event that Sarno prolifically covered for The Times) and made print media more touchable, Sarno wasn’t impressed. “At that time, and still largely today, what news organizations and magazines are doing is reproducing the print version on the screen,” he tellls Fast Company. “It’s like two steps better than scanning in the print version and putting it on the iPad screen.”

For the past year, as a John S. Knight Journalism Fellow at Stanford, Sarno has been working on technology that can vastly improve this scenario and, he hopes, bring news to life in a new, vibrant way. Through Lighthaus, his San Francisco-based startup, Sarno is applying video game design concepts to create touchable, interactive graphics for news stories as a way to help readers become more engaged and informed.

“The more you can give people a sense that you’ve created a reality that they can occupy and interact with, the more you’re going to engage their attention and their mind,” Sarno says. While news organizations like The New York Times are investing in multi-media platforms as a way to amplify their presentation of the news, Sarno wants to go farther to create totally immersive information environments.

Here’s how it works: For a story about, say, hydraulic fracturing (or “fracking”), Sarno created a three-dimensional graphic that allows a reader to zoom in and rotate the layers of rock and shale destined for drilling, just by touching the screen. A few more taps and the reader can take a closer look at the equipment used to extract gases from shale and simulate the seismic testing that geologists do to see where to drill. Then, by dragging a finger along the screen, the user can even plot the path of the drill.





Looking at visual experiments like The New York Times‘s Pulitzer prize-winning “Snow Fall,” Sarno says, “I would call those lightly interactive, where what you as a reader do has a slight effect on triggering different kinds of media while you’re watching. As a reader you’re not putting in that much. You’re not controlling or influencing it that much. You’re maybe scrolling or clicking to activate a video or a cool, little animation.