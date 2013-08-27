New York Times and Twitter Attacks Appear To Be Coordinated Effort

Around the same time that the New York Times website went down Tuesday afternoon for the second time in two weeks, Twitter users started noticing images loading improperly.

A Twitter account identifying itself as the Syrian Electronic Army (SEA) tweeted “Hi @Twitter, look at your domain, it’s owned by #SEA” along with a link to a domain lookup site that shows “SEA” as the admin name for Twitter.com.

Both the New York Times website and Twitter’s image server, Twimg.com, Fast Company has found, reroute to the same IP address, which suggests they were compromised by the same party.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that Twitter is “looking into it.”











