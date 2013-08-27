Step Into The Ring With Audi And Referee Tony Weeks In This Jonathan Glazer-Directed Ad

We’ve seen campaigns that focus on the unsung heroes before–the radio and TV spots Bud Light created for its “Real Men Of Genius” the most prominent among them–but the concept of honoring a figure who operates under the radar isn’t just a subject for mockery in this 60-second spot from Audi. Would you be willing to step into the ring with two cruiserweights who are dead set on pummeling each other into oblivion? That’s what we thought.





In the ad from BBH London, directed by filmmaker Jonathan Glazer (who directed arguably the most gorgeous spot ever in Guinness “Surfer”), the boxing match we’re ostensibly watching is really a showcase for the power and control of referee Tony Weeks, who’s quickness on his feet and ability to stand between the two fighters (Steve Cunningham and BJ Flores) belies his calm demeanor and ability to casually pull of a bowtie. It’s kind of the Audi RS 6 Avant of jobs in the fight business–not too flashy, and not the highest profile, but the right place for somebody who likes to be in control.





That’s the idea we’re pretty sure they’re trying to get across, anyway. The spot ends as Weeks walks away from the ring after the fight by himself, and the car pulls away with the words “Power From A Less Obvious Place” flashing across the screen–leaving a victorious Cunningham in the background, ostensibly to represent a Lamborghini or something that does not have room for child seats like an RS 6 Avant.