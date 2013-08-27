A New App To Help You Reach Out And Touch Your Friends

Have you ever had the yearning to reach out and touch someone but they were simply too far away? Well, now there’s an app for that. Touch Room is an app that allows people to (almost) literally connect with far-away friends and loved ones with the touch of a fingertip.





Created by GSP BETA Group–the creative development arm of agency Goodby, Silverstein & Partners– as a creative experiment, the concept of Touch Room is simple. Once a group of friends download the app, one person can invite others into a touch room. In this virtual space, fingertips are represented by floating, roving dots. When two dots overlap, each person’s phone vibrates, creating a physical connection to a virtual meeting.

The whimsical app is accompanied by an equally quirky video to demonstrate the concept. While your fingers will not literally stretch the length of your arm in your attempts to reach out to those you love, we get the metaphor. And of curious note, the sort-of instructional vid’s song was written and and performed by agency founder and co-chairman Jeff Goodby.

So, go on, touch someone.