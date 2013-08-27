Top 10 Apps, Sites, And Guides For Sustainable Travel Inspirations

I’ve always really loved road trips, but really hated the food on the road (with the exception of an In-N-Out Double-Double). A bad burrito is such a buzzkill. So, I was beyond thrilled when my partners at SHFT launched their amazing new app: Food Tripping . This is the app that that shows you where all the farmers’ markets, juice bars, artisanal shops/bakeries, and even micro-breweries are located. On my latest road trip (albeit a short one) from L.A. to Palm Springs, I had a serious craving for a smoothie but couldn’t remember the place that I had been months before. Food Tripping had me at the best date smoothie shop ever.

Need some sustainable travel inspiration? From finding healthy food on the road to the BEST word of mouth travel guides and conservation-based expeditions, these are my top 10 sites, apps, and guides that won’t disappoint.

Notventures – Escapism at its best. The Travel section of NOTCOT! From adventures and destinations to gadgets and products.

Coolhunting Travel – the BEST word of mouth city guides.

Epic Road Transformative Travel – Luxurious, firsthand encounters with the remote, rare, and ancient. Epic Road links well-thought-out luxury experiences with humanitarian and conservation initiatives.

SHFT’s Food Tripping – SHFT’s debut app–created to help you find great alternatives to fast food wherever you are. Want to find a green juice on the road? You’ll need this app.

Global Yodel – Global Yodel is based on one simple idea: One’s home is another’s destination. The site explores the places and cultures of our globe, from the perspective of the local. Very cool UI to boot.