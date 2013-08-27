Confirmed: Samsung’s Galaxy Gear Smartwatch To Launch September 4

Samsung has confirmed a September 4 launch date for its Galaxy Gear smartwatch , which the company will unveil at its own event in Berlin ahead of the Galaxy Note 3 launch at the IFA consumer electronics trade show.

In an exclusive interview with The Korea Times Samsung’s executive vice president of mobile Lee Young-hee also confirmed the Galaxy Gear will not have a flexible display, answering a running question.

September is gearing up to be a big month for technology: The Galaxy Gear launch date is just six days ahead of Apple’s own event, at which it is expected to debut new iPhones, but not the supposedly competing iWatch smartwatch.

Note: Image above is conceptual, based on studies of Samsung’s smartwatch patents.

[Image: vouchercodespro.co.uk]