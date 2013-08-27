Welcome to GIF Hell, Where You’ll Find All The Trending GIFs

Want up-to-the-minute knowledge of which GIFs are trending on Twitter? Welcome to .GIF Hell, a site that aggregates and posts the quickie clips as they are retweeted. The tool was created by developer Adam Wentz and launched to coincide with GIF paradise, the MTV VMAs. It tells you how many times each GIF has been tweeted and allows you to search for the most popular examples.
Update: Currently, the site is having some legal trouble posting porn-themed GIFs, so if you were looking for that particular circle of Hell, you’ll have to wait until the acceptable use issues have been resolved.