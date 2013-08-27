World Economic Forum Honors 36 World-changing Tech Companies

Beyond its über-exclusive annual conference in Davos, the World Economic Forum is also known for its keen acumen in singling out the tech startups that will become the next world-changing companies. Each year, the Forum appoints a committee to select a group of startups it singles out as Technology Pioneers. This year’s 36 winners include some familiar faces like Airbnb, GitHub, Codecademy, Nest Labs, and Bug Agentes Biológicos. They’re in good company–past winners have included Google, Twitter, Dropbox, and Kickstarter.