The CEO Succession Playbook For Long-Term Success

The news that Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, who has held the position for nearly 13 years, will be stepping down in 12 months drove stock prices to jump nearly 7%, an anomaly to the standard. Yet, finding a suitable, long-term replacement for any organization can be challenging, especially in the midst of undergoing a major organizational change. Only time will tell how successful this transition will be for Microsoft, but it is further proof that boards should be making CEO succession and senior leader development a frequent standing agenda item.

CEO change brings a lot of brouhaha–whether good or bad–to shareholders and other interested parties. The risk is real, and boards need to hedge against its fallout through smart and informed risk management planning. Nobody wants to be the last to learn this lesson, especially when all your competitors have developed and implemented strategies to best mitigate share price deflation as a result of CEO succession. There are clearly two camps emerging: those who are still doing this the old-fashioned way and those who are applying new thinking that makes leader development part of the fabric of the business and the risk management strategy.

According to Korn/Ferry research featured in The $40 Trillion CEO Succession Risk, “The total market capitalization of the world’s publicly traded companies is approximately $40 trillion–shareholder value that is put at risk whenever companies transition to a new chief executive officer.”

Boards may be digging their own graves simply by not giving CEO succession enough attention in a preparatory capacity. Data from 2007–2009 shows that nearly 10 percent of S&P 1,500 companies experienced a CEO succession yearly.

Additional data released by Stoddard and Wyckoff shows that 40% of all new CEOs rotate out of the position within 18 months. Hasty CEO departures seem to be increasingly the standard, further underpinning the need for better, more thoughtful planning at the board level.

According to Korn/Ferry, the next time you are at a board meeting you should ask the following three critical questions to help determine whether the company is CEO-succession risk averse:

Is the board leading succession planning down through the C-suite?

Does the board have empirical assessment data on each succession candidate?

Has the board outlined the experiences, capabilities, and competencies needed to achieve the company’s future strategy?

Answering no to all or any of the above means that swift and deliberate action should be taken, because changing executive talent is a when, not an if scenario. The most effective plans will be built around the following key tenets: