Norwegian Hotel Chain Bans Pay-TV Porn From Its 171 Scandinavian Hotels

A Scandinavian hotel chain has banned pay-tv porn from its guest rooms effective immediately. The adult channels in the rooms of Nordic Choice Hotels’ Oslo boutique establishment The Thief have already been replaced with a selection of “art on demand”–high-end contemporary video art. The Thief’s walls are already covered with originals, including works by British artists Tracey Emin and Peter Blake.

The firm has worked alongside UNICEF for the past five years, and last year over half of the employees at Nordic Choice’s hotels voted to support the “Free To Grow” project, which focuses on victims of sexual exploitation and abuse. Its owner, Petter Stordalen, is Norway’s sixth richest man, and an avowed environmentalist. His Ferrari FF apparently runs on biofuel and he preserves 100 square meters of rainforest each night a room in one of his hotels is booked.

