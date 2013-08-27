Facebook Allows Multiple Users To Upload Pictures To Albums

The reach and potential size of Facebook ‘s photo albums just got bigger. The firm announced yesterday that it is to allow multiple users to upload pictures to shared photo albums.

Each album can have up to 50 collaborators, each of whom can upload a maximum of 200 images. There is no need to worry about too many chiefs, however: Whoever created the album retains control, and can choose whether only they have the power to invite contributors or whether to make it a free-for-all.

There are also three privacy settings: public, friends of contributors, and contributors only, which Bob Baldwin, the software engineer in control of the project, says remains in control of the album’s creator. The idea, he says, is to put, say, all the photos from one party in one album, which will have one privacy setting, meaning that all the photos can be viewed, rather than just the ones uploaded by people with looser privacy settings.

[Image: Flickr user rahuldlucca]