This Design Firm Built A Physical Model Of The Hyperloop In Just 24 Hours

Elon Musk’s proposed Hyperloop –a low-pressure steel tube that would shoot travelers from Los Angeles to San Francisco in just 30 minutes–created a national conversation about the feasibility of super-speed rail transit . So a 3-D-printing studio in Utah did more than just discuss whether or not it was possible–they challenged themselves to create a model using 3-D printers in just 24 hours.

“There were no plans, other than a picture to start from,” says Jerry Ropelato, CEO of WhiteClouds, the Ogden-based firm. The goal of the project was to show just how quickly designers can render a model using 3-D printing.





The task involved three different 3-D printers, one printing in plastic, another printing with resin, and a third printing with a full-color sandstone-like material. The WhiteClouds studio has 10 different 3-D printers which will help it deliver on its mission of “bringing 3-D printing to the masses,” according to Ropelato, but he won’t be more specific until the company’s full launch in October.

Since showing off its version of the Hyperloop, Ropelato says that “we have had a number of organizations inquire about using the models to help with feasibility fundraising efforts.” But they haven’t gotten the most relevant call yet–they sent the model to the Hyperloop team, he says, but haven’t heard back.