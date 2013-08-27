More On Those Smartest Women On Twitter

Earlier this week, our contributor Ann Charles, founder and CEO of BRANDfog , wrote about 25 of the smartest women on Twitter , part of her company’s ongoing look at ways to maximize Twitter’s potential.

There are others in that group, of course, as many readers (seriously, lots) pointed out on Twitter and in real life. There was some appropriate criticism about who was missing (“Spoiler alert: not one Black woman,” one Twitter user sharply, correctly noted). And we followed closely as the whole thing morphed into hashtags, including #SmartBlackWomenOfTwitter and #SmartLatinaWomenOfTwitter. You’ll find a treasure trove of big thinkers and innovators to follow there. We consider ourselves lucky to have an engaged audience who calls it like they see it (or don’t see it in this case).

We’re big believers in the idea that the future of business looks a lot less like Steve Ballmer and a lot more like Kelvin Doe, Yvonne Greenstreet, and Reshma Saujani. That idea is reflected in our annual lists, including Most Innovative Companies and Most Creative People. We squandered the opportunity to do the same with our initial Twitter list.

With that in mind, let’s continue the conversation. Keep sending us great ideas (or keep tweeting) and we’ll keep talking about the people you follow and who inspire you. Here are just a few of the additional smartest women on Twitter you suggested:

Farai Chideya | @faraichideya

Farai Chideya is a journalist, political analyst, and author of four books including The Color of Our Future and Kiss the Sky.

Heidi N. Moore | @moorehn