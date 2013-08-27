What If We Named Catastrophic Hurricanes After Climate Change Deniers?

Spare a thought for people named Ivan, Katrina, and Sandy. Through no fault of their own, they’re now associated with horrific weather events that killed people and caused millions of dollars in damage. It doesn’t seem fair somehow.

Climate group 350 Action came up with an alternative: naming weather systems after high-profile figures who publicly deny the realities of climate change. After all, these are the people who are (arguably) making the next storm both more likely and difficult to deal with (we mapped the state of political climate denial here).

Watch this video, from creative agency Barton F. Graf 9000, to see how “Hurricane Michele Bachmann” might get reported. It’s funny, in a tragic sort of way:

It’s worth pointing out that the link between climate change and specific weather events is inconclusive (or at least less conclusive than the evidence that man-made climate change is happening). What’s incontrovertible is the record of many politicians on the subject, from John “Every time we exhale, we exhale carbon dioxide” Boehner, to James “Global warming is a hoax” Inhofe (Think Progress has a good round-up). Given the damage they’ve caused to climate policy efforts, it at least doesn’t seem inappropriate to name a storm after them. It’s a lot more apt than Andrew or Rita. They’ve got nothing to do with it.

Check out the petition to the World Meteorological Organization to name hurricanes after climate change deniers here.