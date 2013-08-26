Five Reporters React To Kapture, The Always-On Audio Recording Watch

This device should be every reporter’s dream. Fumbling with iOS recording apps is hardly better than fumbling with a USB voice recorder, so having a microphone already on–and already on your arm–seems like it would be an ideal digital solution for off-the-cuff interviews. But it would be just the opposite.

Amidst the hotness of “smart watches” is a problem that few people discuss: that is, that “wearable” devices are the physical version of mobile apps, with all the same shortcomings. A mobile app is a single-purpose, streamlined piece of software meant (usually) to do one thing and do it well. With the exception of iMovie and a few other outliers, apps are not robust in terms of features and workflow. They are one-shot, quick-moving, at-a-glance software programs, not ideal interfaces for heavy-duty things like content production.

Every reporter out there has more “stuff” to edit than ever. As it has become easier to interview and research (hello, Google Hangouts!) we’re left with overwhelming amounts of media for each story. Editing a story down to something worthwhile and quick is the most difficult part of participating in the news cycle today.

This watch is anti-editing: It’s on all the time, meant for one-touch sharing of the last 60 seconds of audio it recorded. But 60 seconds is a long time, and I don’t care what anyone says–no source is riveting for a full minute straight. I’m tabling my enthusiasm for this device until someone can tell me a journalistic use case I can get behind. Anyone? —Chris Dannen

This recording device is a terrible idea, as is. The slightly less terrible idea is pivoting the objective from ambiguous recording device to safety and security focused. Back when Motorola’s Moto X was still a rumor the leaked feature was an “always listening” mode which would allow the phone to perform convenient functions. The bigger implications, just as the Trayvon Martin case was wrapping up, were privacy and security. What if there would have been a phone always listening the jury would have been able to hear? What if someone was wearing a Kapture device, would it have made things clear-cut?

As Chris mentions, the ability to record and capture data is already fairly abundant and accessible, but that’s not the problem that needs to be solved. And a wearable device that’s always recording (audio) seems to only bring up privacy concerns, much like Google Glass has. Kapture is only interesting as a napkin drawing, but once it made it to an actual product focused on “sharing memories” is when it lost any appeal. The better option would have been to concentrate on a specific market like personal security, rather than leaving the user to find a use case. —Tyler Hayes

This is obviously a pretty pointless product that will probably be a total dud, like most gadgets coming out of the wearable technology fad. But in addition, it also raises issues around journalistic ethics and secret or incognito recordings. Though I tend to side on the spectrum of debate that defends secret recordings when used to expose those in power, this device definitely opens up a lot of potential for abuse. Its always-on nature means that it would be possible to capture, after the fact, a comment designated as off the record and then publish that, sans the “off the record” disclaimer.