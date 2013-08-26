What’s Among The Most Viral GIFs? A Lot Of Bieber, Some Porn

It was only a matter of time: Say hello to GIF Hell, a real-time tracker of social media’s most viral animated GIFs. GIF Hell, the weekend creation of a Redditor, went up yesterday and began aggregating the trending GIFs of Twitter as they are tweeted and retweeted. Because it just went up, GIF Hell is naturally full of the boy-band GIFs people are still sharing from last night’s MTV Video Music Awards, though it has already indexed more than 112,000 popular GIFs. Warning: A small swath of GIF Hell includes NSFW content.