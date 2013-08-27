This Must Be The Place: Funkified New Wave Jams To Boost Your Productivity, Heart Rate

Welcome to the second edition of Fast Company‘s Leadership Album of the Week, where we make a pathetic (but inspired!) attempt at misinterpreting famous song lyrics for the benefit of your productivity.

Last week we took you on a belief-filled ride with Journey’s 1981 epic, Escape. Today, we’re going to jump ahead two years (and in a bit of a different direction) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the masterful Talking Heads album, Speaking in Tongues.

Before we start, a few things to remember:

1. Play the video.

2. Understand that we take lyrics completely out of context the value of our advice.

3. Repeat.

Are you ready? Good. Because it’s time to get funky.

I’m an ordinary guy

Burning down the house

Hold tight, wait till the party’s over

Hold tight, we’re in for nasty weather

There has got to be a way

Is this song happy or dark? Let’s go with happy, because happiness is good for productivity.

You’re an ordinary guy (or girl) and there’s only one thing to do: Burn down the house! In other words, it’s time to kick some ass. Sure, there might me some hiccups along the way (nasty weather), but you’re going to do it.