advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Foursquare’s Biggest Fails Are Amazing And Epic

By Neal Ungerleider1 minute Read

Would you use Foursquare to check in to your proctologist’s office? Most of us would say a resounding “No” to that suggestion–but somewhere, sometime, someone did. They also used Foursquare check-ins to take catty digs at family members, show obsessive love for McDonald’s, indicate possible drug problems, and much, much more.

Four Square LOL is a new Tumblr from Brooklyn-based comedian Tim Meehan, who’s best known for his previous blog Make Me A Sandwich Bitch. That blog consisted entirely of the sublime joys of Twitter users asking women to make them sandwiches.

We’ve collected some of the best of Meehan’s Foursquare discoveries above.

[Image: Flickr user Gustavo da Cunha Pimenta]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life