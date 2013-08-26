Foursquare’s Biggest Fails Are Amazing And Epic

Would you use Foursquare to check in to your proctologist’s office? Most of us would say a resounding “No” to that suggestion–but somewhere, sometime, someone did. They also used Foursquare check-ins to take catty digs at family members, show obsessive love for McDonald’s , indicate possible drug problems, and much, much more.

Four Square LOL is a new Tumblr from Brooklyn-based comedian Tim Meehan, who’s best known for his previous blog Make Me A Sandwich Bitch. That blog consisted entirely of the sublime joys of Twitter users asking women to make them sandwiches.

We’ve collected some of the best of Meehan’s Foursquare discoveries above.

[Image: Flickr user Gustavo da Cunha Pimenta]