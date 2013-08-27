How to Be a Rogue Creative Agent in a Multinational Conglomerate

When Disney comes out with a new animated series, you figure its very existence is the result of months, even years, of careful strategizing, testing and brand positioning. That’s not the case for at least one upcoming series on Disney.com.

Blank: A Vinylmation Love Story, which debuted at D23 and will go live online later this fall, is a low-tech, stop-motion animated series put together by the Disney Interactive group, charged with finding new ways to turn Disney.com into a family entertainment destination. The group is often given directives from above to create content based on particular Disney IP, but about a year ago the team was in between projects and seeking something fun to do.

Someone handed Greg Shewchuk one of these. They’re Vinylmation collectibles, 3-inch-tall figurines that look like mini mutant Mickeys, with their oddball colors, themes and markings (think the Disney version of Bearbricks). There’s an active world of Vinylmation traders, though who’s to say how active since when you Google “Vinylmation craze,” the first seven entries are for blogs that are part of the Disney empire, like Disunplugged. Regardless, no one else was using Vinylmations as the basis of new content, so Shewchuk and the team he works with ran with it. No focus grouping, no directive from above. They went ahead and made a pilot.

The series, made up of 12 episodes of roughly three minutes each, is about Blank, a Vinylmation defect who has no colors or markings–no identity. Blank falls in love with another Vinylmation, Bow. They settled on a common Disney theme of identity (blank slate, it’s okay to figure out who you are). With that basic outline in place, the 10-person team used a lot of power tools and quite a bit of ingenuity to pull it off. Here’s how they went from random side project to corporate-backed debut. Plus, Shewchuk’s advice for aspiring corporate imagineers.





“The way it often works is it comes from the top down,” says Shewchuk. “‘Here’s something that has been deemed appropriate for your division to be working on.’ Or ‘Here’s a commercial that you guys need to make,’ often explicitly speaking to a new IP.” But there was no directive to do anything with Vinylmation. “We had a producer who used to work here, Merritt Davies, and she came by one day and put a Vinylmation on my desk. She said. ‘You should do something with that.’ Slowly, over time, when there was downtime, we were like, ‘Let’s try it, let’s try doing a little project.’ We did a first test run [of stop-motion animation with a couple Vinylmations] and it was like a joke. We didn’t know what we were doing and it looked awful, but we showed our superiors at the time and they were like, ‘Oh, that’s really cute.’ And then we got a budget of [about] $500 to do a pilot, and we did it in three days.”

“We didn’t score it, we actually used Tchaikovsky. We kind of cut and pasted [the music] to fit, and people really responded to that. I think with filmmaking and creative stuff it’s really hard for people to see what’s in your mind. You can talk about it all day, but as soon as you show them then it’s like, ‘Oh, I get it, I get it. Let’s do that.'”