Here Are Instagram’s Banned Search Terms

Instagram ‘s secret id has a lot to do with both sex and racism. And, it seems, blocking nipple-related hashtags.

Australian entrepreneur Nick Drewes recently unearthed Instagram’s banned hashtags by reverse engineering the photo-sharing platform’s API and feeding the photo service a whole lot of swear words. Hashtags containing the words “fuck,” “bitch,” and racial insults are automatically blocked… as are hashtags referring to popular messaging app Kik.

Here’s a partial excerpt from Drewes’ list:





We’re just curious why some common search terms like #iphone and #photography are banned.

[Image: Fickr user Gisela Giardino]