Dynamic Duos: The Role Of Design At Pinterest

Ben Silbermann, Cofounder and CEO
Evan Sharp, Cofounder
Sharp: It starts with people. There’s nothing more inspirational to engineers than working alongside world-class designers, and vice versa.
Silbermann: Design is how a product works: the code that enables an action, the pixels users see, the words we use to describe it.
Sharp: Agreed. Design, writing, brand, and support are all parts of the same whole.
Silbermann: We always start projects with a specific experience for our users and then communicate that through words and prototypes. When it looks promising, we figure out how to build it.
Sharp: I don’t personally value design for its own sake. I value design because it lets us build the most effective, meaningful, and easy-to-use products, and we think that’s valuable for pinners and for Pinterest.
