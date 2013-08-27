Retailers, Take Note: Young Shoppers Don’t Care About Owning Your Stuff

A quarter century ago, Russell Belk introduced the concept of the extended self in a paper published in the Journal of Consumer Research and cited thousands of times since. The term was an attempt at explaining why “knowingly or unknowingly, intentionally or unintentionally, we regard our possessions as part of ourselves.”

Possessions were one of the many ways we constructed an extended self, Belk argued. Of course, it wasn’t exactly a new idea. In positing the concept, he referenced many academic and literary sources, including William James, who once wrote: “A man’s self is the sum total of all that he can call his.”

It was 1988. Teenage girls were flocking to local malls buying audio cassettes by the millions, catapulting George Michael’s first solo album “Faith” to the top of the charts. As it had been for decades, many a first purchase–with real money–was being made inside the now defunct music stores Sam Goody and Camelot.

For decades, this common rite of passage into the adult world of commerce required the actual physical possession of the commodity. The object of desire sheathed in a protective layer of plastic needed unwrapping. There was the matter of storing and organizing one’s good taste in orderly rows for others to see. A single technological stage earlier, teenagers were holding lustrous vinyl instead.

Today, this formative act of consumption no longer requires we physically possess an object. Music, along with photos, videos, even our written words are “largely invisible and immaterial until we choose to call them forth,” Belk, now a professor of marketing at York University, writes in an update to his ideas on the extended self in Extended Self in a Digital World, published this May.

Our digital age has ushered in five changes to the extended self, most interesting among them “dematerialization.”

“Things are disappearing right before our eyes,” Belk writes. Our music “has come to reside somewhere inside our digital storage devices or on servers whose location we will never know.” In other words, digital natives are growing up in a world where many of their possessions aren’t actually physically possessed.