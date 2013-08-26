Facebook Will Shut Down Its Physical Gifts Service This Week

Less than a year after Facebook unveiled its gifting service, Facebook Gifts , the service is pivoting to offer only digital gifts to all users starting this week.

The social network initially introduced Facebook Gifts as a way for users to send their friends both physical and digital gifts through the mail and the platform. But Gifts head Lee Linden tells AllThingsD only 20% of users were sending physical gifts through Facebook’s retail partners like Magnolia Bakery, Brookstone’s, and Dean & DeLuca–with the other 80% opting for gift cards from retailers like Starbucks, iTunes, and Target.

Facebook does, however, still offer a product designed for real-world use called the Facebook Card, which allows you to preload a single card with different amounts of money to spend at businesses like Jamba Juice and Sephora.

Facebook also most recently began testing a new mobile payments feature that would let users automatically use their payment information already stored on Facebook to make purchases in other apps.

