5 Golden, Press Release-Free Keys To Building Successful Buzz For Your Startup

Forget generic press releases. If you want to get your startup noticed by bloggers, media outlets, investors, and customers, you can do it yourself. And usually for a whole heck of a lot less money than hiring a public relations firm.

Startups such as Dollar Shave Club, Appotopia, Grasshopper, and others have been able to generate a tremendous amount of buzz by rolling up their sleeves and following these steps:

1. Define your brand and your message. Coming up with a game-changing idea for a new product is one thing, being able to clearly communicate what makes it totally unique is truly another. Whether it’s naming your startup, creating a tagline, or writing content for your website–defining and articulating your brand is like capturing lightening in a bottle.

Before you start overthinking it, strip your product down to its simplest form–What is it? What does it do? And how will it make someone’s life better? A great example is Dollar Shave Club–the name of their startup immediately defines their business, their tagline “Shave Time. Shave Money.” addresses a common pain point that’s existed as long as marketing itself, and brilliantly simple messaging “A Great Shave for a Few Bucks a Month.” drives their positioning home.

2. Start marketing early and often. A lot of startups want to hold off on sharing too much information or making a big media push until they have an actual finished product in hand. That’s all well and good, but that also means you might end up months behind in the marketing department once you’re ready to make your big splash.

Don’t be afraid to roll the dice. Seek out publicity early–even if you’re still working on your final product. Boston-based startup Apptopia did just that, securing coverage from TechCrunch when they were nowhere near ready to launch. The exposure helped them generate traffic and start attracting customers almost immediately.

3. Create your own PR. Speaking of publicity, you don’t have to run out and hire a fancy public relations firm and spend thousands of dollars trying to get your startup noticed. When it comes to PR, social media has been a total game changer. You don’t have to rely on generic press releases and arbitrary embargoes–in most cases you can try to build relationships with media outlets on your own.