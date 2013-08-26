UN Weapons Inspection Vehicle Hit By Sniper Fire On Its Way To Attack Site

As a United Nations team heads off to the alleged site of a chemical attack near Damascus, the West is considering its next move.

British foreign secretary William Hague has already said that a response could go ahead without the unanimous backing of the UN Security Council, which is still split over how to deal with Syrian ruler Bashar Al-Assad.

“We, the United States, many other countries including France, are clear that we can’t allow the idea in the 21st century that chemical weapons can be used with impunity,” he said in a radio interview this morning.

A vehicle belonging to the inspections team, however, was hit by sniper fire earlier this morning, according to the UN’s official Twitter feed, although no one was injured in the attack.

The French president, Francois Hollande, also backs intervention, telling a newspaper that “we cannot not react to the use of chemical weapons.”

Turkey has also said that it would join the international coalition against the Syrian regime, and the New York Times is reporting that President Obama is considering some form of military strike.